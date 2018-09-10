Portland cyclist recovering after hit-and-run crash, police seek driver

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are looking for a driver who hit a cyclist and took off Saturday near Southwest 6th Avenue and Caruthers Street.
Surveillance video shows a dark blue or black, newer Mazda hitting the cyclist while turning the wrong way onto Caruthers Street.
The cyclist, Klaus Ochs, said he suffered a concussion as well as several scrapes and some severe bruising. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital Saturday morning and spent the night in the hospital.
Back at his apartment recovering, he showed FOX 12 his beat-up helmet.
“As you can see, it came apart,” Ochs said Monday. “It’s all banged up here, there was impact here – saved my noggin.”
It’s the unexpected souvenir from the bike ride that he’ll never forget, yet can’t quite remember.
“I came down the hill by OHSU and the next thing I know, I’m in the hospital,” Ochs said. “Once I’m in the hospital, there’s just one picture, (in my mind) a black SUV on the left, coming closer, and me going somewhere – and that’s it.”
Nearby Zion Cannabis captured part of the crash on cameras outside its shop. An employee named Logan, who did not want to share his last name, told FOX 12 he was working that morning when a vendor rushed back into the store saying a cyclist had been hit and someone needed to call 911.
“I saw the gentleman on the ground, in a lot of pain, sounded like he was just in excoriating pain – didn’t know what had happened to him, and the bike was just totaled – like combusted up,” Logan said. “It’s a miracle to hear that he’s in the state that he’s in – I’m very glad to hear that he’s OK.”
According to Portland police, the Mazda has a temporary trip permit and should have front-end damage from the crash. Officers described the driver as a man with dark skin who is about 6 feet tall with a medium build.
Ochs said his bike, worth about $9,000, was destroyed in the crash.
“I’m kind of frustrated that they didn’t stop and take responsibility, but I pray to God that he pulls the curtain on this person,” Ochs said.
Ochs told FOX 12 this is the third time he’s been struck by a car while cycling, and the second time he’s been injured. Despite his scary experiences, he plans to keep riding his bike for commuting and exercise.
Anyone with information about the driver should contact Portland police.
