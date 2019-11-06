PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Good news for a single father and local business owner – his stolen hot dog cart has been found.
About a week ago, Melvyn Baker said his trailer was stolen off the street outside his southeast Portland home.
Wednesday night, he posted an update on Facebook saying that he got a tip and was able to recover his trailer and equipment.
He says a lot of it needs to be repaired or replaced.
