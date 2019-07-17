PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) Amazon held its fifth Prime Day sale this week and though the discounts were steep, not everyone is buying what the company is selling.
Labor leaders held a demonstration Wednesday outside Amazon’s Northwest Portland shipping facility, slamming the online retailer. Critics claim the multibillion-dollar company is profiting at the expense of its workers.
Worker’s rights activists from the Democratic Socialists of America and Jobs with Justice organized the event, meant to draw attention to what they feel is Amazon’s unfair treatment of its employees.
Protesters chanted, “same struggle, same fight, workers of the world unite” outside the delivery station, located on Northwest Saint Helens Road.
Dozens attended, including Alyssa Pariah, co-chair of Portland Jobs with Justice, standing in solidarity with the hundreds who work at that factory.
Pariah says, factory workers are often asked to speed up, with Amazon now offering one-day shipping. According to her, if employees don’t maintain a good pace, they are let go.
The activist tells FOX 12, most of the facility’s employees work on a part-time basis which has left some of them homeless or living below the poverty line.
An Amazon spokeswoman confirmed, the majority of the factory’s 600 employees work less than 40 hours a week, though she says all part-time employees are eligible for medical, dental and vision benefits.
According to Forbes, Amazon brought in $230 billion dollars in revenue in 2018. Pariah would like to see CEO, Jeff Bezos, distribute profits more evenly among his staff.
“He’s the richest person in the world and pays poverty wages to his workers.”
But, Amazon spokeswoman Amanda Ip tells FOX 12 the retail behemoth is a leader when it comes to fair pay.
“Every associate working out of our facilities are receiving at least 15 dollars an hour," Ip said.
The current minimum wage in the Portland metro area is $12.50 an hour, while those in Oregon’s non-urban areas make at least $11 an hour.
But, money isn’t the only issue activists and even former workers brought up at today’s demonstration.
Joyce Mance says she worked for the e-commerce giant for six months, until she hurt herself in an accident.
Mance called the facility a horrible place to work, adding that it was, “sweaty, hot, so noisy.”
Sirens ring out continuously, according to Mance and other workers. Ip says they are to warn the workers when cars, vans or trucks are driving through the facility.
“I lost some of my hearing from the sirens,” said Mance.
According to Ip, Amazon has earplugs available for any employee who requests them.
Records show the United States Department of Labor investigated eight health or safety-related complaints filed against Amazon in the last five years. Of these, only two resulted in violations. In Washington, 16 complaints were filed in the same time span.
Nance says, "the people that order at Amazon have to understand that their convenience comes at the expense of the workers."
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
