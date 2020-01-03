PORTLAND – Demonstrators gathered in downtown Portland on Friday night to urge U.S. leaders not to go to war in Iran.
The protest came a day after a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad, Iraq took out Qasem Soleimani, Iran’s top security and intelligence commander.
NOW: Demonstrators beginning to gather for #NoWarOnIran protest in downtown Portland at the Terry Schrunk Plaza. @PortlandDSA calling for the US to “exit the Middle East immediately” #Iran pic.twitter.com/CSuGEZlixY— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) January 4, 2020
“Most of the people are here because they fear that a war is about to take place,” said Daniel Shea, president of the Portland chapter of Veterans for Peace. “And that fear is that we could be actually entering into a World War III.”
Friday’s demonstration, organized by Portland Democratic Socialists of America, attracted hundreds of participants in the city’s Terry Schrunk Plaza. Many held signs opposing further military action in the Middle East.
“I think this is going to really spike hate crimes against Middle Eastern communities in the US,” said one protestor, Maggie, who did not want to provide her last name.
In a statement, the Pentagon said Soleimani was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans and their allies, in addition to the planning of an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on New Year’s Eve.
President Trump, who said he ordered the airstrike, has defended the move saying the Iranian Commander was planning “imminent and sinister attacks”.
“We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war,” the President said in a press conference Friday.
But, in Portland, demonstrators disagreed and called the strike an “assassination” and “illegal act of war”.
“I don’t think this administration realizes what havoc it’s going to wreak on the region,” Sahar Yarjani Muranovic told FOX 12.
Yarjani Muranovic, a native of Tehran – Iran’s capital city – was one of the speakers at the downtown demonstration event. She said she fears the airstrike will lead to destabilization in the region, where her parents still live.
“They have been living in fear for a very long time and this is a major, drastic step that makes things a little bit more real now,” Muranovic said. “So, tensions are extremely high.”
In light of threats of retaliation from Iranian leaders, the Portland Police Bureau told FOX 12 officers are being briefed on ongoing developments and extra patrols are being routinely provided.
In a statement, the Portland division of the FBI also said, “While there is no specific and credible threat to this area at this time, we urge the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.”
