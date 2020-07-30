Portland detectives seek witnesses to deadly stabbing that occurred during vigil for shooting victim

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One person was stabbed and killed in northeast Portland during a vigil for a shooting victim.
Officers responded to the 100 block of Northeast 92nd Place at 10:39 p.m. Tuesday.
Investigators said a group of people first met near the 15800 block of Southeast Division Street for a vigil to honor Tyrell Penney, who was shot and killed at that location Saturday.
The vigil then continued at a home on Northeast 92nd Place. Police said 20-30 people were at the home when a large disturbance occurred involving multiple people.
Officers said two people were stabbed. Aja Rhone-Spears, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner determined the cause and manner of death was homicide by stabbing.
The Portland Police Bureau reported Thursday that officers and detectives “encountered hostility and a lack of cooperation during their attempts to conduct this investigation. There are believed to be multiple witnesses and investigators are hoping to learn more about what transpired.”
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Brad Clifton at 503.823.0696, Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov, or Detective Mike Greenlee at 503.823.0871, Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.