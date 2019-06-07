PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Hiking in the Pacific Northwest has become so popular, trails like Dog Mountain, now require a day pass.
With thousands of hikers flocking to them each year, developer Arlo Leach created a phone app to address the issue of overcrowding.
Leach said Trailcheck is similar to traffic apps that allow users to contribute helpful information and is meant to get folks prepared for their trek.
The independent developer, who lives in Portland and is an avid hiker, came up with the idea after noticing lots of people joining social media hiking group pages to share information.
Leach told FOX 12, he knew of apps nature lovers could use to rate their hikes and share their experiences, but he wanted to make something more efficient.
“A big reason a lot of people want to go hiking, including myself, is to get a little solitude. If everybody goes hiking at the same time, then there’s not as much solitude.” Leach told FOX 12.
According to him, “I was trying to think of a way to spread people out and help people avoid the peak times, so everybody just has a better experience.”
Trailcheck allows users to select the trailhead they’re on and submit a level of usage report, from low to overflowing.
They also have the option reporting what the parking situation’s like at any given trail. For instance, if the lot is full they can report it and can even add a comment or helpful suggestion to their post.
Since launching the free app, Leach said hundreds of users have downloaded it. Still, he wants to grow that number, because he designed the app to gain predictive capabilities as the database grows.
He told FOX 12 as the predictive capabilities improve, users will be able check in advance whether a certain holiday will be especially crowded. The app will then give them an estimate based on past data for that date.
Leach said the more users the app has the more effective it will be. Visit www.trailcheck.info/ to download Trailcheck.
