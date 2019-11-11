PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - There may be new life yet for the Wapato Jail.
The developer, Jordan Schnitzer, says they may not tear it down after all. He told FOX 12 on Monday he has asked the city to extend their demolition permit as they look at another option for the facility.
In October, Schnitzer announced that he was going to demolish the jail and put in a warehouse.
The Wapato Jail was built in 2004 after voters approved a $46 million bond measure eight years earlier for its construction, but it was never opened or used.
Schnitzer bought it for $5 million last year.
For months, Schnitzer had been working with leaders to hopefully turn the jail into a homeless shelter - but there hasn’t been enough momentum or funding to do it.
Schnitzer says he was at an event recently when State Senator Betsy Johnson put him in touch with a local nonprofit organization.
Talks between the two groups are underway and they plan to meet on Friday to talk next steps for the possible use of the Wapato Jail facility.
