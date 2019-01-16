PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Diamond Project on Wednesday released the names of the group's charter investors who have helped with the initiative's overall operations.
Some of the investors on the list are Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson along with his wife, singer Ciara.
It also includes former MLB player Darwin Barney along with his father and brother, as well as Nike vice president of global footwear production creation Mark Allen and his wife Peg.
The investors also include:
- Retired business owner and philanthropist Samantha Richardson
- Former CEO of Platt Electric Harvey Platt and wife Sandy
- Opus Agency co-founder and restaurateur Grant Hammersley
- Portland Gear founder and CEO Marcus Harvey
- Kamp Grizzly founder Dan Portrait and wife Sheena
- Avamere Group founder and CEO Rick Dillon
- DWFritz Automation CEO Mike Fritz
- Jevo founder and entrepreneur Tyler Williams
- Real estate broker Kelsey Williams
The charter investors have provided funding for ballpark and development design, legal services, government relations, communications, community engagement and branding, according to PDP.
PDP says although some of the charter investors will likely continue to contribute financially to the initiative, more investors will be joining the effort and providing funds that will go toward building the ballpark and acquiring an MLB team.
