PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Diamond Project and 1080 The Fan held a radiothon Tuesday to discuss bringing Major League Baseball to the Rose City.
The radiothon, which is being held at the PDP Clubhouse throughout the day, includes featured guest like former OSU baseball coach Pat Casey, former MLB player Brian Hunter, and Portland Diamond Project Baseball Consultant Darwin Barney.
You are looking live 👀 #MLBtoPDX @1080TheFAN @Dusty_Harrah @fox12oregon @blazermb pic.twitter.com/ADDPpwRYfr— Portland Diamond Project (@PDXDiamondProj) March 12, 2019
Over the years, there has been a lot of efforts to get Portland an MLB team, but the newest effort seems to be more serious. It has backing of well-known business and sports names in the area, including Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Grammy-winning singer Ciara.
The Portland Diamond Project has released renderings of what a potential stadium would look like at Terminal 2 in northwest Portland. They've already signed an agreement in principle with the Port of Portland for the 45-acre property.
Managing Director Mike Barrett says if all goes according to plan, Portland could see its first game in 2023.
"It takes three years to build a ballpark, so once you get a shovel in the ground, then you try to run on parallel tracks the team and Major League Baseball and if you can do that, I mean that's our ideal scenario where we would open in 2023," said Barrett.
Of course, they will need a team to play there. Barrett is hopeful the MLB will want to expand in Portland.
For more information about the Portland Diamond Project, visit portlanddiamondproject.com.
