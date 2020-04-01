Portland dispensary installs plexiglass partitions in lobby, urges online sales

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Essential businesses are still open during the COVID-19 pandemic, including liquor stores and dispensaries, but they have to abide by strict social distancing guidelines.
Unlike other dispensaries, Attis Trading Company in southwest Portland is not doing curbside pickup due to safety concerns, including reported curbside robberies. Instead, the business is urging customers to order their products online and then pick the products up in their lobby, where they’ve added plexiglass partitions.
“So, we're doing all our transactions through lobby,” the store’s manager said. “We put plexiglass up, sneeze-guards to protect all the no-contact transactions from our employees and consumers. We've been giving them extra incentive by offering discounts for online orders, really encouraging the fast transaction times and low-touch transactions.”
The manager says the store saw a big boost in traffic at the start of the pandemic, but since then, business has gone back to average levels.
