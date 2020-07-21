PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As the war to end COVID-19 wages on, a Portland doctor is launching a battle of her own: a fight to bring mental healthcare to the forefront of frontline workers and destroy stigmas that keep doctors and nurses from reaching out for help.
"I’ve lost too many friends [to suicide] at this point and acquaintances to not have that little bit of courage and the hope that we can all step up," said Dr. Esther Choo, an emergency room physician and professor at OHSU.
For Dr. Choo, the last few months have been nothing short of brutal.
"I won’t lie, it’s tough, it’s exhausting and it’s just a different challenge we’ve never had to face," said Dr. Choo of working in an emergency room during COVID-19.
Dr. Choo says the mental toll is a threat to the entire profession even in normal times, but especially now.
"This has just been going on a long time," Dr. Choo said. "It’s very hard to be at the ready for this new, emergent disease and how we best treat patients with a lot of changing information, and this sustained anxiety about bringing COVID home to our families."
Dr. Choo decided she wanted to speak out. She penned an op-ed in the Washington Post, titled "COVID-19 is pushing doctors to the brink. Medicine needs to realize they’re human and need help."
Dr. Choo talked about how a job in healthcare is stressful by nature, leaving medical workers at higher risk for anxiety, depression and suicide.
She also said there can never be enough access to mental healthcare, but the bigger problems is that doctors and nurses won’t use it.
"We have such a hard time connecting health workers to those supports because there’s such stigma," Dr. Choo said. "There’s such a culture of you don’t show weakness, you don’t need care, your patients need care but you yourself don’t need care."
Dr. Choo told FOX 12 she found herself in that same boat years ago as a new doctor when she struggled with depression and eventually sought treatment. However, she kept her illness private from nearly everyone in her life until now.
"It was very embarrassing to me. I think part of my identity, especially as an emergency medicine physician was kind of being this unflappable person," Dr. Choo said.
To make tough times worse, Dr. Choo said that seeking mental health treatment can have professional consequences for doctors and nurses.
Dr. Choo said licensing boards in many states still ask applicants mental health questions as part of their licensing process and some of the questions even violate the Americans With Disabilities Act.
By sharing her voice and platform, Dr. Choo hopes to be part of the change to end a stigma that shouldn’t exist and help inspire others to reach out.
"If we all say something then maybe that affect one person out there or two people," Dr. Choo said.
If you are a frontline healthcare worker in need of support, you can find free or low-cost therapy options here: https://project-parachute.org/index.html.
Those in immediate crisis or life-threatening situations should call 911. You can also call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
