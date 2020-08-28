PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The school year is going to look a lot different for most, and experts say that means checking in with your child's mental health is as important as ever.
Distance learning could bring on more stress for both kids and parents.
FOX 12 spoke with Dr. Malaika Little, the Medical Director and Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist at Randall Children's Hospital, to get advice on mental health.
"Obviously, it’s an incredibly stressful time for families and for kids, so I think the first thing is to be a bit gentle with ourselves and to recognize our own limitations. There are a tremendous number of resources out there," said Dr. Little. "So again, I think connecting with a primary care doctor very early on, or ideally, before all this starts is important, finding out what the resources are in your clinic and your doctor so if there are unanticipated things that come up in your family, you already know who to go to."
As for advice for kids during this time - Dr. Little says to keep it simple.
"I go back to some pretty simple rules in our house. So, I think good sleep is absolutely important. I think good nutrition, as much as you can, is absolutely important. Take some time to rest every day and take some time to be active every day," Dr. Little said. "As we start bringing in learning being a part of every day, I think kids can understand, this is all things they do to be healthy and really, to keep ourselves happy right now as well."
Dr. Little says there will be a lot of changes this fall, as well as a lot of ups and downs. But she says when kids believe they're safe and loved, they tend to deal with things well, even better than parents.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.