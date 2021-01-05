PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon's large hospitals and health systems have started vaccinating their workers against COVID-19, but doctors in private practices not affiliated with the large organizations have not been able to get the vaccine yet.
Over the last few weeks, there has been a sense of hope as frontline workers and first responders get their vaccines, but doctors like Maureen Mays, who runs Preventive Primary Care in northwest Portland, haven't been so fortunate.
"I’ve had multiple patients with COVID-19. I’ve been testing here at my office since March," Dr. Mays told FOX 12. "I had a case in early April. I have two active people now. And I see patients all day, every day in my private practice."
Dr. Mays says only health care workers associated with big institutions have been able to get the vaccine.
"Physicians are supposed to be in the top tier, and I’m in no way saying I should be with emergency physicians or ICU doctors, but physicians are definitely in the top tier above people that don’t have patient contact for sure," said Dr. Mays.
Videos have shown ER doctors and ICU nurse and first responders getting the vaccines. Others who work with the local hospitals are getting the vaccine as well, and Dr. Mays says that's a problem.
"When you put the vaccine in the hands of people who have a financial stake in giving it to their own employees first – I don’t think that’s necessarily the way to go," Dr. Mays said. "So, for example people who work in billing and coding at large institutions have had the vaccine and they have no patient contact. In fact, most of them are working from home."
Dr. Mays also thinks the rollout could have been smoother and more efficient if the hospitals hadn't handled the vaccines in the first place. She believes they have enough to do.
Instead, Dr. Mays says the state should have called in the National Guard.
"They’re made to be able to mobilize quickly and set up in the field," Dr. Mays said.
Dr. Mays also told FOX 12 her patients regularly ask her if she will eventually be able to give them the COVID-19 vaccine. She says she tells them that honestly she doesn't know.
FOX 12 has reached out to the Oregon Health Authority about doctors with private practices receiving the vaccines, but have not yet heard back.
