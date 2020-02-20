PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Portland police dog and his partner seized 33 pounds of methamphetamine last week.
The bureau says the drugs, valued at over $750,000, were meant to be distributed in the Portland metro area. Officers on Thursday displayed the haul at a special meet-and-greet for K-9 Niko and his partner to highlight the work they do.
Niko, a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois, is one of three drug detection dogs in the bureau’s Narcotics and Organized Crime Unit. He’s imprinted on three drugs, meaning he’s trained to be able to sniff out meth, heroin, and cocaine.
Officers say for Niko, looking for a scent is like a game; He wants to find the scent so he can be rewarded with the one thing he loves most.
“Niko will do anything for a tennis ball,” Officer Chris Devlin, Niko’s handler, said. “He loves tennis balls. He's four years old, but thinks he's a puppy.”
Devlin says Niko’s commands are in German. The K9, along with PPB’s other drug detection dogs, trains at least once a week for four hours in all kinds of weather, spaces, and situations.
Police aren’t releasing additional information about the arrest but say the investigation is ongoing.
