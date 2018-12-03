PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland elementary teacher is among the 40 educators across the country to receive an award for her outstanding classroom teaching method.
Janet Do is a first-grade teacher at Whitman Elementary and the winner of this year’s Milken Educator Award. She is the only person in Oregon to win the award this year.
Do was honored in a surprise assembly in front of her cheering students Monday morning. She says the assembly almost left her speechless.
“I love the community that I build with the students and the families,” Do said. “I try to honor where they are and have good schools for them. And the collaboration that we have.”
$25,000 was presented to Do as part of the award for her to spend as she pleases.
