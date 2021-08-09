Portland Emergency Management Bureau prepares for another heat wave

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Pacific Northwest is getting ready to be hit with another heat wave. Temperatures are expected to soar beginning Wednesday, August 11th reaching the triple digits.
“We’re working on having cooling centers and misting locations throughout the city that people can go to and we’re making sure to provide as much safety information as possible so people know what to look for if they’re starting to experience heat exhaustion or some of the things that can happen when you’re out in the heat for too long,” Dan Douthit, from the Portland Bureau of Emergency Management, said. He said after the last heat waves, they’re making changes to keep people safe and cool.
“We did a lot of things that were successful last time but obviously it wasn’t enough because there was a loss of life, he said. One of the things they’re planning to do is increase communication.
“We have this system called PublicAlert.org where people can sign up to get information on their cell phones with safety information if they need,” he said. “We’re intending to use the same system from two weeks ago this week and we may consider using additional systems beyond that.” One additional concern this time around, that they didn’t have before is the possibility for wildfire smoke to come into the area. Douthit said this could make things more challenging.
“We don’t know for sure if that’ll happen but we want to account for that so when we’re considering places that we’re going to open up as a cooling center ideally we would be able to have the same location to be able to get out of the smoke if that happens,” he said. He also said they have more then 2,000 neighborhood emergency volunteers to help out that will be ready to go. However, the biggest thing they want to push is getting everyone to check in on their neighbors.
“If everyone checks on a few people around them, especially people they know might be living by themselves that can help just so that there isn’t there won’t be examples of people who haven’t connected with at least one person during the heat wave,” he said. Cooling centers will begin to open up Wednesday, August 11 and you can find the one closest to you by calling 211 or visiting 211info.org.
