Portland enters 3rd week of protests ahead of Portland City Council budget vote

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Hundreds of people gathered on Monday to begin a third week of protests in Portland, with organizers saying they hoped to apply pressure ahead of Wednesday’s Portland City Council budget vote.
The budget would divert millions of dollars out of the Portland Police Bureau. Last week, commissioners agreed to cut nearly $16 million in funding to the bureau. The reductions include the elimination of the Gun Violence Reduction Team and the SERT team, with funding to be reinvested in community-based programs, according to Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty.
Protesters on Monday gathered at Revolution Hall again and marched for the first time in over a week from the east side to downtown Portland.
Hundreds of people are gathered at Revolution Hall in this third week of Portland protests. For the first time in over a week, they’re moving from the east side to marching downtown. They said they have to keep the pressure on ahead of Wednesday’s city budget vote. pic.twitter.com/CdanFOe40p— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) June 16, 2020
Organizers used the term DRIP to refer to cutting money from the police bureau, standing for defund, reinvest, and protect. Speakers said protesters on Monday wanted to be near City Hall and near the Justice Center so they can be with others who have been gathering downtown every night.
After crossing the Burnside Bridge on Monday evening, protesters made their way to Pioneer Courthouse Square.
Everyone starting to fill Pioneer Courthouse Square now pic.twitter.com/CHWjHmUNdr— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) June 16, 2020
More than a dozen people were arrested during protests near the Justice Center in downtown Portland on Sunday. Police said a group of protesters threw projectiles at officers, including glass bottles and what appeared to be a commercial-grade firework. More than a dozen people were arrested, with some attempting to climb the fence, officers said.
On Monday, police removed some of the fencing and concrete barriers near the Justice Center, scaling it back to remain directly around the perimeter of the building.
Police said they recognize the fence has been a symbol of divide between the police and the community. Officers said they removed some of the fencing to “show their willingness to have a dialogue and peaceful communication toward starting to heal the community”.
MORE: Police remove some fencing near Justice Center, say it has become ‘a symbol of divide’
