PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Protesters gathered to march through city streets again on Thursday, marking an eighth day of protests in Portland in response to George Floyd’s death.
Groups gathered across Portland, including at Revolution Hall and Pioneer Square Courthouse Thursday evening. Both groups said they planned to remain peaceful, with a few hundred protesters at Pioneer Square hearing from speakers, including a pastor originally from Indonesia, playing music, and singing songs. People also prayed, touching elbows instead of hands.
Protesters at Revolution Hall heard from a variety of speakers, including women and people from the LGBTQ community, before marching across the Morrison Bridge to Waterfront Park. The crowd before heading out celebrated the decision to remove school resource officers from Portland schools in the aftermath of Floyd's death.
MORE: Portland won't use police in school following protests
Protesters moving across the bridge waved signs as they marched, with one person yelling "thank you, black people" to part of the crowd through a loudspeaker while perched in the bed of a pickup.
A crowd is gathering outside Revolution Hall in SE Portland. They say they are planning a protest similar to yesterday’s event. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/8ceFKscISq— Drew Reeves (@DrewReevesTV) June 5, 2020
FOX 12 crews captured Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard helping to lead a group of protesters across the Morrison Bridge. Lillard linked arms with marchers as the group headed across the bridge to Waterfront Park.
As the group of protesters approached the bridge, a fire boat steered close and said hello, spraying water into the air.
The group before marching off the bridge got down on their knees and put their hands up, mirroring similar acts of solidarity from previous marches.
Authorities estimated around 10,000 people participated in Wednesday’s march, which remained mainly peaceful and ended at the Justice Center in downtown Portland early Thursday morning.
On Wednesday, protesters began their march in the afternoon at Revolution Hall, moving from the Morrison Bridge to the waterfront, where they listened to several speakers. As protesters moved across the bridge late Wednesday evening, they got down on their knees and put their hands up, remaining on their knees for about nine minutes, the amount of George Floyd was on the ground.
They ended their march at the Justice Center later that night, where a small group of protesters splintered off to engage in criminal activity, police said. Law enforcement on Wednesday asked people to stop pointing lasers at officers, stop pushing up against barricades, and to stop handing out fireworks and throwing them at people. Police warned there were children in the crowd.
While numbers declined as the night went on, plenty of people remained at the fence surrounding the Justice Center well after midnight, with a smaller group of a couple hundred causing problems late into the night, including lighting fires and assaulting a security guard, police said. One officer was also hit by a full beer can.
Officers on Wednesday did not use tear gas but did make multiple arrests. So far, police confirm that 19 officers have been injured during the ongoing protests.
In a rare interview Wednesday, the lieutenant in charge of the Police Bureau's Rapid Response Team described his officers as physically and emotionally exhausted.
MORE: Portland officers exhausted physically, emotionally after week of protests, deputy chief says
There was no curfew on Wednesday and the fence around the Justice Center was pulled back to surround only the city streets around the building. Previously, it had covered several city blocks.
Mayor Wheeler did not instate a curfew again ahead of Thursday’s marches and no additional barricades were set up.
