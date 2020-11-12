Portland entrepreneur's kids books featured in Oprah's favorite things list

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland entrepreneur's line of kids books is getting the attention of Oprah.
Jelani Memory said he started the "A Kids Book About" line in 2018 when he created a book about racism to share with his kids. Parents wanted copies and his business began from there, Memory said. His books now cover a range of topics, including death and cancer, and are aimed at children five to eight years old and their parents.
"I really wanted my kids to get a sense of some of my experiences and me and my identity and how it effects my experiences of the world," Memory said.
FOX 12 interviewed Memory in March this year when he debuted a kids book about COVID-19.
Now, Oprah has selected 10 of Memory's books to be on her list of favorite things. Memory says he knew the books were something special, but he wasn't sure if Oprah would think so too.
"It was one of those things, come on, this will never really happen, none of my books will ever make it to Oprah, she'll never read them," Memory said. "Quite to my chagrin, she loved the books and loved that they tackled challenging topics and loved that they took a straight forward approach with kids and couldn't help herself and picked 10 of them instead of just two or three."
Memory's mission continues into 2021 with more books and audio books for kids under five years of age. Memory says he is also considering producing videos. Read more about the books online here.
