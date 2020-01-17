PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler hosted a delegation from Eugene on Friday as part of the cities’ efforts to help each other in the homeless crisis.
“Eugene and Portland are very similar, in that the most significant issue at the local level is the homeless crisis,” Wheeler said.
The focal point of the visit was a tour of Portland’s new River District Navigation Center. The center has been open in downtown Portland for about four months. It uses a model that’s specifically designed to help people living in Portland who are chronically homeless with a focus on jobs, housing, and community outreach.
It’s a system Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis says she hopes to use in her city, too.
“We have about 130 new people every month needing to access services,” Vinis said. “So, we are doing our homework here, to understand what you've done in Portland, what's worked, learn from your experience, and hopefully take away some of the best possible solutions.”
Portland’s navigation center has served 240 people since it opened in August.
