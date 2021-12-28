Here is the FOX 12 weather forecast for the morning for Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland is waking up to another day of snow and ice Tuesday. Since Sunday morning, the weather has continued to cause hazardous traffic conditions, leading to several crashes throughout Monday.

As the day began Tuesday, highways and roads were covered in snow accumulation from consistent snow fall from the previous night into the early hours of the day. 

Because of ice, several roads have been closed for safety, according to the Portland Bureau of Transportation. 

However, with road closures, several roads also reopened Tuesday when conditions were considered safe. 

Temperatures will fall Tuesday night into the low 20s and potentially the teens in outlying spots, so roads should be very icy come Wednesday morning. 

Since Sunday, the below-freezing temperatures have lingered. The frigid weather, combined with occasional snow showers has made road conditions unsafe.

Forest Grove Martin Rd. crash

Image: Forest Grove Fire Department

On Monday evening, The Forest Grove Fire Department said it responded to a serious crash on Northwest Martin Road. The fire department said the two-car crash caused three people to be taken to hospitals with minor to moderate injuries. Martin Road has since reopened. The fire department is encouraging everyone to stay off roadways if possible.

During the day Monday, several crashes were reported throughout the metro area. A seven-car pileup caused a closure of SW Farmington Road and SW Grabhorn Road. The Washington County Sherriff's Office said there were no injuries.

In Tigard, 135th from Fern to Walnut was also temporarily closed until conditions improved. 

To the east, I-84 eastbound at Frontage Road was temporarily closed after a brief shut down due to a jack-knifed semitruck. Traffic was diverted through Multnomah Falls.

The National Weather Service has allowed the Winter Weather Advisory previously in place until noon to expire. An advisory previously scheduled inland until 4 p.m. will now expire at 10 a.m. 

Snow is still however expected to blanket portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington Tuesday morning, with most of the snow tapering off in the afternoon and evening.

Tuesday is expecting limited sunshine, but temperatures will  potentially reach the mid 30s around the metro area. If they do, there may be some thawing and better road conditions for the evening commute.

Around the city, TriMet ran MAX trains through the night Sunday and Monday to help prevent ice from building up on the overhead wires that power the light rail system. On Tuesday,  most buses began with chained tires, a TriMet spokesperson said. When using chains, buses can go no more than 25mph.

Drivers faced tough winter conditions getting up to Mount Hood on Monday night.

Warming centers are also open throughout Multnomah County. You can find a list by clicking here. Shelters are also open in Washington County.

This is developing news.

