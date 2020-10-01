PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland City Council has voted to extend eviction protections for renters through Jan. 8, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Oregon.
The temporary moratorium prevents residential evictions for non-payment of rent and other no-cause evictions and allows for a six-month repayment period for rent payments missed between Oct. 1 and Jan. 8, according to officials.
“With so many Portlanders struggling to stay afloat, no one should fear being put out of their home,” Mayor Ted Wheeler said. “This moratorium will keep people safely in their homes and protect public health while we work to help Portlanders get the assistance and support they need to make up for missed rent."
Wheeler last month said he would take executive action to extend the expiring state moratorium on residential evictions. While the moratorium was extended, it does not include the repayment grace period that the city’s action establishes, according to officials.
"I will continue to work closely with my colleagues and advocate for more timely action before this moratorium expires in January, including a further extension of the emergency adjustment to the Mandatory Relocation Assistance Ordinance,” City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly said.
The City of Portland’s action is aligned with the extension passed by the Multnomah County Board of Commissioner. It provides Portland renters an additional eight days beyond the extension issued by Gov. Brown on Tuesday.
Rent payments missed between April and September 30, under the previous moratorium, will still need to be repaid by March 31, 2021.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(5) comments
Monkey see . . . Monkey do . . . didn't the dictator governor of Oregon just do the same for the entire state?
Time for a class action lawsuit, supporting the landlords!
All those new rentals we saw popping up on every corner the past 5-8 years, the owners can't be doing well after this, they'll be looking at almost a year of zero income. I hope this influences their vote.
Here's a thought...OPEN UP THE D**N ECONOMY so people can work and pay their rent!!!
So what about landlord relief? 90% of landlords are just small ma & pa business just barely breaking even. Yet everyone thinks because they 'own' property, they must be rich enough to afford to give out free rent. The banks for those mortgages don't see it that way, so why does Ted and Jo Ann think so. BTW - This is the same mental midget thinking that repels investors from PDX. Investors will soon leave Portland because the mayor took away what little profit left, then let the riff raff destroy the rest.
