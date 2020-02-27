PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Around the city of Portland, medical facilities and organizations are making sure they’re prepared for coronavirus amid a warning from the CDC that the virus will likely spread.
There are cases of coronavirus in Washington and California, leaving many to wonder when it will come to Oregon. Right now, there are no confirmed cases in the State of Oregon, but the CDC says people need to be ready for the eventual spread of COVID-19, this specific strain of coronavirus.
So, facilities in the area are preparing for if this virus reaches our state.
“We always would ask have you recently traveled,” said Charlie Wong, medical director of Portland Urgent Care.
He said if someone were to travel to Oregon from China and report not feeling well, they would be triaged in the back of the facility and checked out right away for coronavirus.
Portland Urgent Care says while concerns over the virus are high, many people are not coming into the facility worried they have it.
“We see a lot of people who are quite aware that they may have influenza,” Wong said.
OHSU says it is also preparing for coronavirus, should it reach the area. A spokesperson says OHSU has an emergency preparedness group that is adapting disaster plans that have been in place with other pandemics like the flu and Ebola.
“In the meantime, we’re reinforcing existing practices to minimize the spread of all respiratory viruses including flu,” the spokesperson said.
Schools are also preparing for the what ifs. School districts around the area tell FOX 12 that they are following the directions of Public Health on coronavirus. Right now, no schools have plans of closing and are updating their pandemic response plans.
With no confirmed cases in Oregon, health officials say there is no need to panic.
But, there are some symptoms to look out for when deciding to go to the doctor. These symptoms could also be an indicator of influenza.
“If you feel short of breath. If you feel severe fatigue. If you have a high fever that’s not easily controlled. And if you feel the worst you’ve ever felt in your life, definitely you need medical attention,” Wong said.
Doctors say, people can stay healthy by making sure to wash their hands well. Also, they should make sure to avoid touching their face without washing their hands first.
The Oregon Health Authority will hold a press conference on Friday to update the community about its monitoring of coronavirus. The press conference will come after they update state lawmakers on the same issue.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.