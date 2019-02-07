PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Nearly six million Americans live with Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia.
Right now, there is no cure and no treatment to prevent the progression but that could change.
A Portland facility called "Memory Health Center at Summit Research Network" is taking part in a global study called "Graduate."
Patients are treated with a new medicine and must complete cognitive tests in hopes of slowing down the progression of the disease.
Julie Burger has been part of a similar test.
She said she once had a photographic memory, but now it's gone and that's tough.
“One thing that is amazing to me is that I forget something not a week later or a couple days later, it is almost instantaneous, Les will tell me something and I turn around and it will be forgotten, that has been very eye opening to me," Burger said.
The director of the study said this study is for people with mild symptoms trying to slow down the progression.
It's all in an effort to figure out the underlying pathology of the disease.
“The medication lowers plaque in the brain that is known to be associated with the development of ad," Dr. Scott Losk with Memory Health Center at Summit Research Network.
If you or someone you know would want to take part in the study, you can visit the link here.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.