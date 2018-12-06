Portland family finds 50-lb nose stolen off front porch

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A southeast Portland family says a 50-pound nose stolen off their front porch earlier this year has been found.
The Albert family kids put up fliers in Portland’s Eastmoreland neighborhood asking people to keep an eye out for their nose after someone swiped it in October.
Sayer, Dylan and Cannon said the nose was their family’s porch decoration; they pooled their piggy bank money together to offer a $6.27 reward to offer anyone who could help them find it.
The kids’ mom said she received an email from someone she is familiar with on Wednesday who said they knew where the nose was. She went out to Gresham to pick it up and surprise the kids.
Sayer, Dylan and Cannon said in October that they found the nose at their dad’s company.
“He’s in advertising, and in the junk pile of his office, it was just there, and we thought it’d be funny to bring it home,” Sayer said.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.