Portland family receives new wheelchair-accessible van for 7-year-old boy

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Several organizations came together to give a Portland family a wheelchair-accessible van for a 7-year-old boy.
Oscar has cerebral palsy, cervical dystonia, dysphasia, cortical vision impairment and epilepsy.
On Thursday, the family received a 2019 Toyota Sienna VMI to safely transport Oscar, thanks to Oregon Mobility Solutions, the Office of Developmental Disabilities, the Steelman Family Foundation and donations from friends and family.
Oscar’s father said the van is going to make a huge difference in their lives.
“We use public transportation, so we can never really drive together. So two of us take the bus, and three of us take the car. But now during the virus, the bus is kind of out because my son is at a higher, elevated risk,” said Gabriel Triplett.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.