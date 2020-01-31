PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland family has found and shipped 60,000 face masks in an effort to try to help slow the spread of coronavirus in China.
Aiping Cope says her boss in Shanghai contacted her to see if she could find any face masks. She says in China, they are in short supply.
Cope began looking around and says they were tough to come by, but she was able to find a wholesaler who sold the masks to her for pennies on the dollar. Eventually, she was able to get 30 boxes of masks, two pallets worth, to send to Wuhan, China.
A Portland family is sending help to China in the form of 60,000 face masks. We’ve got that story coming your way at 6pm. pic.twitter.com/W9OmUxBaGf— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) February 1, 2020
The next step was to try and get the masks shipped to China. Cope says Post Pony chipped in and is shipping the masks for free. They were also working with government officials to expedite the customs process.
“Everyone is like a team, just non-stop, everyone is just so helpful,” Cope said.
Cope says she is looking for help finding more masks and other ways to help. If you are interested, you can email her at shirley.cope@shoplooks.com.
The masks are headed to China, where the number of confirmed cases is nearing 10,000, with 213 people dead. U.S. based companies like Columbia Sportswear have suspended all non-essential travel to China.
Portland-based Adidas has also made some changes. In a statement, they wrote:
“We are implementing the applicable local directives issued by the authorities at our locations in China. For our Shanghai site, for example, this means that the shutdown due to the Chinese New Year holiday will be extended until February 9th. In addition, we have, among other things, intensified hygiene measures and issued a corresponding recommendation to our employees. For trips to China, employees also require an exceptional permit until further notice. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and take further measures if necessary.”
The U.S. State Department Thursday issued a do not travel advisory for China.
“Those currently in China should consider departing using commercial means. The Department of State has requested that all non-essential U.S. government personnel defer travel to China in light of the novel coronavirus,” the warning reads.
LOL, that's a nice gesture for a feel good moment on the part of the sender but the masks don't block the virus. It needs to be a respirator type mask for virus protection.
