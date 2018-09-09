PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – It was a fiery crash on July 31 as Flight 2431 from Durango, Mexico to Mexico City crashed in bad weather.
Six people from Oregon were on that plane.
Miraculously, everyone on the flight survived the crash.
Now, one of those families is suing Delta and its contracted carrier Aeromexico for the physical and emotional damage it caused in a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court this week.
Donald Hudson, his wife Colleen McCormick, and their kids who were coming back from vacation.
The couple is suing Delta and Aeromexico for the “physical and emotional distress and post-traumatic stress” caused by what the complaint says was negligence.
In those documents, it says “during the attempted takeoff in bad weather, the plaintiffs experienced multiple and repeated impacts and physical injury, emotional distress and fear and terror with each impact, and before, during and after the impacts, the plane finally stopped and burned.”
The complaint also says those airlines at all times were in control and responsible for their safety.
In that complaint, it didn’t say how much the family is suing for damages.
FOX 12 did reach out to both airlines for a comment in regards to the lawsuit but have not heard back from Delta or Aeromexico.
