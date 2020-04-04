Portland Farmer’s Market makes changes to allow social distancing

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – It is the time of year that many want to head to a farmer's market to get some fresh food.
There are changes happening because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m sorry we have to limit the number of shoppers inside at a time. It’s usually only a 5 to 10-minute wait,” said Portland Farmer’s Market Executive Director Trudy Toliveri.
The Portland Farmer's Market in the Park blocks continues to run during the weekend and are now limiting the amount of people inside the area at a time to around 300 over the many blocks.
Toliveri said people may have to wait to get in, but they just want people safe.
"We're trying to make sure the local economy can keep going to some level. We are trying to make sure that while people are feeling more stressed and are at home more, they have access to nutritious food that will make us feel better. It's a great activity to do with your kids and family to cook with locally grown produce,” Toliveri said.
The market is also asking only one member of a family come to have a list, wear a mask and have gloves.
They also say while they know people love to wander the market, they ask you get what you need and head home right now.
