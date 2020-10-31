PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Farmers Market remembered a vendor that was killed inside his apartment last weekend.
A memorial table was set up at the market to remember Matt Choi. Choi was stabbed to death last weekend after family said he had just celebrated his 33rd birthday.
Choi along with his mother started Choi's Kimchi initially, by selling it at the Portland Farmers Market in 2011.
Portland Farmers Market executive director said Matt will be missed.
"A lot of the Farmer's Market vendors are very much act like family and everybody loved Matt," Trudy Toliver said. “He was a wonderful human being, a successful business person, very generous, shared his knowledge about food production as he learned it and shared what he learned."
Tolivar said the memorial table will be set up again next week.
Police are still looking for the suspect and any video that can help them piece together what happened.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.