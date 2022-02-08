PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland man is facing federal charges after he and several others used a sledgehammer to break into a Southeast Portland pawn shop and steal nearly 50 guns.

The charges stem from a break in discovered by the pawn shop owners on Jan. 31. According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the owners discovered two large holes in a concrete wall on the outside of the building. On the interior, concrete debris was “littering the inside,” according to documents.

Agents from the ATF said the damage to the concrete exposed a room containing dozens of guns which allowed thieves to steal 47 total firearms. Stolen guns included pistols, revolvers, rifles and shotguns.

ATF agents reviewing footage from the days leading up to the robbery and found on Jan. 29 and 30, two vehicles with five people lingered around the eventual break-in point. One person could be seen carrying what appeared to be a sledgehammer while others appeared to be carrying long firearm cases to vehicles.

U.S. Attorney's Office - District of Oregon said Kory Dean Boyd, 38, was arrested in suspicion of the robbery on Feb. 4. Boyd has been charged by criminal complaint with stealing firearms from a federal firearm licensee and illegally possessing firearms as a convicted felon.

Prior to arrest, ATF agents obtained a search warrant and recovered eight of the stolen firearms at Boyd’s Southeast Portland home, including seven taken from the pawn shop. The four other accomplices are still at large.

Boyd made his first appearance in court on Monday.