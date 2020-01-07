Portland felons indicted for allegedly posting YouTube video featuring stolen gun

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Two felons are facing charges after police found a stolen handgun while serving a search warrant at a Portland home.
Christopher Eugene Miller, 28, and Kebrin Larry Jones, 27, of Portland, are facing charges for unlawfully possessing the same stolen handgun, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon says.
Miller and Jones join Desmond Boris Washington, 34, also of Portland, who was previously charged in a separate criminal case for unlawfully possessing the Taurus model PT-845, .45 caliber handgun, according to the attorney’s office.
Law enforcement seized the gun after the attorney’s office says the three men posted a music video to YouTube featuring the weapon.
The three men are convicted felons and are not allowed to have firearms, the attorney’s office says.
Miller and Jones were arraigned have been ordered detained pending trial. Washington was arraigned in November 2018 an awaits a three-day trial beginning March 3.
