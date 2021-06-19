Portland Fighting Shockwave complete season 20

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – After missing out on all of last season, the 2021 campaign for the Portland Fighting Shockwave has come to a conclusion.
Resilience and camaraderie sums up season 20 for the Fighting Shockwave.
"That is what keeps me here because throwing our bodies around is hard!" first-year player Taylor Timms said.
Not flag, not Powder Puff; this is the real tough stuff in the Women's Football Alliance.
"I didn't think my body, my mentally, that I was capable of playing tackle football,” Timms said. “It didn't make sense to me.”
Making sense of it all from first-timers to long-timers after the longest offseason. Last together able to compete in 2019.
"I have seen growth and improvement, and I feel like we kind of lose that sometimes as we get older of just pushing ourself in something that maybe is not professional or works, it's just our own personal gain whether it's physical, mental, social," Timms said. "Meeting people, maybe it's outside of your realm to go meet people."
It's an outlet to connect.
"It just helped having some friendship basis and get you out of the house and do something,” Summer Rose said. “It was nice. After we took our masks off, we were like, ‘Whoa!’ Your face is so different because we have seen masks forever."
Sheltered and shielded to being bonded by the ball.
"This year especially, everybody is kind of in their bubble, and this is really given me a lot of hope for things to go back to normal this year," Lex Catton said. "I think in the future it is really important to get out and get the exercise for mental health and physical health."
Letting it all out and after being in for so long.
"I wouldn't say I am a super aggressive person, so that's been new for me and just letting my aggression out," Jamie Hosley said. "It's been locked up! Just letting it out."
"Hitting people is fun,” Kris Grimes said. “It's very nice. Everyone is not nice but nice about it, you know?"
While season 20 of full-contact Women's Tackle Football has come and gone in the Rose City, the Portland Fighting Shockwave is radiating towards 2022, and they want you to join the team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.