PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A crash occurred between a TriMet MAX train and car Thursday evening.
Portland Fire and Rescue said they responded to a MAX train and passenger vehicle near 350 Northeast Holladay.
Officials said one adult and one child were transported to the hospital.
Their conditions are unknown.
TriMet said to expect up to a 45 minute delays thru 8:30 p.m. as service is being restored
