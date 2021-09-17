PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Fire Bureau could lose several firefighters because of the state’s vaccine mandates.

The Portland Firefighters’ Association estimates 10-20 firefighters will have to leave their jobs by October 18th, which is the state’s deadline for healthcare workers to be vaccinated.

Firefighters fall under the governor’s vaccine mandate because they are considered healthcare workers because of their EMT and paramedic training.

Alan Ferschweiler, President of the Portland Firefighters Association, says about 85% of the bureau’s firefighters are vaccinated, but those who have been hesitant to take the vaccine are facing a tough choice and he expects many of them to walk off the job.

“We have firefighters that are 48 years old, that have been 23 years on the job that aren't able to grab their pension yet and be able to retire, and they're sitting here going, I'm leaving my job, leaving my pension and leaving my family to go somewhere else or give up their job. It's been really hard,” Ferschweiler, said.

Portland has its own vaccine mandate for city employees, which includes members of the fire bureau. But under that policy, people have the option of testing weekly for COVID-19. That's not an option under the state mandate.