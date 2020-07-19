PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Fire and Rescue released a statement on Sunday to make it clear that their fire stations are not being used as tactical operations of federal agents.
PF&R said their statement is in response to a rumor circulating that federally contracted law enforcement agents have been using their stations as staging areas for operations against demonstrators.
"PF&R would like to make it very clear that these federal agents were not, and will not ever, be allowed to use fire stations for their tactical operations."
To further clarify their role, Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who is also the city of Portland Fire Commissioner has “directed that no PF&R station will be used by law enforcement of any kind, to include Portland Police, for any tactical operations until further notice.”
Previously, the Portland Police Rapid Response Team officers have used the fire stations for staging and deployment, according to the statement. This is no longer allowed.
In response to PF&R new direction, Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell issued the following statement:
"The Portland Police will continue to proudly serve with the brave men and women of Portland Fire & Rescue. We work together every day, placing our lives in each other's hands to serve the community and will continue to do so."
Way to stand up for the criminals. Just lost lots of respect for the Fire Department and even more for our failed leaders.Nothing can justify the state Portland is in. Time to bring in the troops.
JoMan Hardesty is a divisive individual. Wants no accountability for criminals, and wants them set free from prisons to harm the public. Maybe she?? wouldn't mind living next to a rapist, molester, or killer, but I do. I cannot believe people still vote democrat.
