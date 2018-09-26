PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at a wood recycling plant in northwest Portland Wednesday morning.
Portland Fire & Rescue was called out to the fire, located in the 4100 block of Northwest St. Helens Road, at around 3:45 a.m.
When crews arrived to the scene, they found a large pile of scrap wood, unpainted and unvarnished, on fire.
A second alarm was called at 4 a.m.
PF&R said the fire was "dangerously close" to Forest Park. Crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to the park.
According to PF&R, the two-alarm fire put 30 of their 43 fire engines and trucks in use. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and Gresham Fire helped cover empty fire stations in the City of Portland.
No injuries were reported.
PT 4 UPDATE ON NW ST HELENS FIRE: incident command is reporting that the fire is out. W/ the help of heavy equipment crews were able to extinguish the large pile of wood and debris. Rigs are returning to normal stations and service. Thanks to @GFD1062, @TVFR and @PortlandPolice— Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) September 26, 2018
The Portland Bureau of Transportation said NW St. Helens Road will be closed from NW Express Ave. to NW 44th Ave. all day Wednesday. The public is asked to avoid the area and use alternative routes.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
