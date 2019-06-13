PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The City of Portland has a new fire chief, the announcement comes several months after former Chief Mike Myers announced he was stepping aside in January.
The new chief is a familiar face around the fire house, who is also a Portland first.
Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty said Sara Boone will be the next chief of Portland Fire and Rescue.
Boone comes to the position with a wealth of experience and knowledge. She’s been with Portland Fire and Rescue for the last 24 years. She started her career with PF&R in 1995 as a firefighter and has worked her way up.
When Boone started her career with Portland Fire she became the first African-American woman firefighter hired by the department.
Hardesty’s office said Chief Boone has spent the majority of her career in emergency operations before transitioning into assignments as the Bureau's Safety Chief, Logistics Deputy Chief, and currently, the Division Chief of Medical Services and Training.
With the hire Boone becomes the first African-American woman to hold the position as chief at Portland Fire and Rescue.
Boone said she has learned from her experience working up the ranks at PF&R and is focused on community and the needs it has, as well as safety and the demands of the job.
“It is always the fire department that is going to be there,” Boone said. “Always ready, always there. So, I have that understanding and first-hand perspective of what they are going into.”
Boone was raised in northeast Portland and still calls the City of Portland home. She went to Lincoln High School and excelled as an athlete, earning all-state and all-American honors in track and field. She earned an athletic scholarship to Boise State University, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in secondary education.
While completing her student teaching at Marshall High School, she had a chance encounter with a Fire Inspector who encouraged her to test for Portland Fire & Rescue's first firefighter apprenticeship program.
A swearing in ceremony for Chief Boone is planned for the beginning of August.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.