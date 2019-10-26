PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue are responding to a house fire in Southeast Portland Saturday afternoon.
Crews said they were on the scene of a residential fire at 1944 Southeast 112th Avenue.
They found one patient with burn injuries. Crews said a middle aged man with approximately 40 percent burns to his body has been transported to Emanuel Burn Center. There is no update on his condition at this time.
A family cat was removed from the home and resuscitation efforts were underway for a dog, according to crews.
An investigator is on the scene to identify the cause of the fire.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.