Portland Fire & Rescue Chief Mike Myers announces resignation, move to Oregon coast

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue Chief Mike Myers announced his resignation from the department Thursday.
Myers joined Portland Fire & Rescue in July 2016. He had previously retired in 2013 as the fire chief in Las Vegas, where he worked for 26 years.
Portland Fire & Rescue stated Thursday that Myers “leaves a long list of accomplishments” in Portland, “from technology advancements in communication, GPS for responding vehicles, operational software enhancements for training and emergency ops, to equity and inclusion advancements such as the hiring of PF&R's first equity manager and a complete revision to the employee discipline process.”
Myers said in a statement that this is a “personal decision on my part.” He is moving to the Oregon coast and will assume the role of emergency manager for the city of Cannon Beach.
“I love the coast and my wife has already moved there and it is my strong desire to join her. I have every faith that the leadership of Portland Fire & Rescue will continue to serve the city of Portland at the highest level,” Myers said.
Myers expressed regret for not being able to work with new Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who was sworn in Wednesday and will oversee Portland Fire & Rescue.
Myers and Hardesty posed for photos Wednesday that were posted on PF&R’s Twitter account.
Today Chief Myers presented @JoAnnPDX with her safety helmet to wear at incidents. Welcome aboard, Commissioner Hardesty. pic.twitter.com/3DCjrZyA31— Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) January 3, 2019
“I am personally so sad to lose his leadership and friendship. His vision for a vibrant city was exactly what we need, and I am disappointed to not work on his plan together,” Hardesty said in a statement.
An interim chief has not yet been chosen.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.