PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - As temperatures start to dip, Portland Fire & Rescue is growing more concerned about camp fires that the homeless use to keep warm. It was last winter that PF&R first noticed a huge spike in these fires.

There have been more than 2,000 fires related to homeless camps over the past year. A couple of the fires killed people who were in tents at the time, and others spread uncontrollably. More than 240 of the fires caused some damage to structures of terrain.

"For us, it's about if you are making sure if you are using fire to warm, it's in a safe manner," said PF&R spokesperson Terry Foster. "For us, it's important that you don't, obviously, burn inside of anything - tent, RV, encampment."

Just last week, a camp fire in the Gateway neighborhood in northeast Portland grew out of control. People who live in the camp got away safely as the flames spread. One neighbor used a garden hose to try to protect his home until firefighters arrived and put out the flames.

These fires are illegal during fire season in the hot and dry summer months, but the fire season is now over. PF&R says outside warming or cooking fires are legal if they're done safely, whether they're done in homeless encampments or in a backyard. PF&R officials wants to make sure you do them safely.

"Do not use candles for warmth inside - big mistake that often causes fires - and keep it away from combustibles," said Foster. "Often times it's as simple as a fire can tips over, it's so close to a structure and building and it could cause fire."

PF&R says crews respond to about 10 tent fires every day PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue says they have seen a huge increase in tent fires among the city's homeless population this year.

Going over the statistics, FOX 12 noticed the highest number of homeless-related fire actually involved trash and rubbish that is combustible. Foster says, if you can, burn these fires in a tin can and they should be about 25 feet away from anything flammable. If those fires are set in tents that's not happening.

Now, PF&R is trying to get the word out about the dangers of camp fires by partnering with programs such as Street Roots, and they're handing out cards with reminders about fire safety, telling people who are homeless not to smoke, light candles or have open flames in tents.

When the metro area does get freezing temperatures, the Joint Office of Homelessness does open up more shelters and they hope that people living in encampments will go to those shelters to stay warm so they don't depend on tent fires to try to stay warm.