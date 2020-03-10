Portland Fire & Rescue holds blood drive to honor cancer patients

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Fire & Rescue hosted a blood drive Tuesday in partnership with several organizations.
Dozens of donors came out ready to give blood, like Emma Deppa.
“I try to donate as often as possible since I’m O positive so I can donate to anyone with a positive blood type,” Deppa said. “And there’s always a shortage. There’s especially a shortage right now because of kind of the climate around health care.”
The Red Cross says 15 blood drives have been canceled in the Portland area because buildings they were supposed to be in were undergoing preventative measures due to the coronavirus.
The Red Cross says that’s a loss of 300 units of blood.
To give you an idea, the Red Cross says one unit of blood saves three lives.
That’s about 900 lives that could be impacted without those crucial donations.
The drive at Portland Fire & Rescue was put on in partnership with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and the Red Cross.
It was in honor of many cancer patients, including the daughter of a former fire chief who was diagnosed with leukemia while she was pregnant and needed critical treatment, including blood transfusions to save her life.
Portland Fire & Rescue says she survived and delivered a healthy baby.
It’s stories like these where Lt. Tommy Schroeder says people depend on donations.
“Blood saves lives and a donation of blood could save someone that you love,” Schroeder said. “It could save your own life. it’s just an important thing to do and keep a good supply of.”
Deppa says she understands that critical need and wanted to step up and help people.
“There’s a constant need and when there is this kind of fear to go out and participate in events like this, I think it’s extra important for healthy people like me to show up and participate,” she said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
