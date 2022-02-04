Portland Fire & Rescue officials express need for improved training and logistics facilities

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue officials say first responders have been working in unsafe conditions, and if something isn't done soon, it may impact their emergency response capabilities.

PF&R said its training and logistics facilities have not been up to ADA standards for years. Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty calls the conditions of those facilities a "travesty" and said she remains committed to securing funding to get them fixed, despite a bond measure not being on the May ballot.

Chief Sarah Boone with PF&R said she joined the service 25 years ago. Since then, she said their training and logistics facilities, along with their disparities, have not changed despite the bureau and community need growing.

"We can't do and operate our mission critical services without having the support facilities," Boone said.

In 1997, a general obligation bond was passed to upgrade all 31 fire stations, but did not account for the bureau's support facilities. Logistics Chief Bill Goforth said those facilities are "failing" and are "not safe."

"Many of the buildings are light weight, metal-clad structures, without running water or toilets," said Goforth. "In order for EMS staff to wash their hands, they must walk from their building to another just to find a sink with running water."

Commissioner Hardesty said she planned on putting a bond on the ballot in 2020 to upgrade those facilities, but then COVID-19 hit, financially devastating Portlanders.

"I thought now would be the right time to send this bond to voters, when fire and rescue would be the only thing on the ballot," said Hardesty.

But a recent poll paid for by the city for the bureau showed little support from voters for a bond measure on the May ballot. Hardesty believes voters are rightfully angry with the local government and the continual suffering they're seeing on the streets. She said many are questioning what the city is actually putting money toward.

"$62 million went in one day and went out the next day. All you hear is we're getting all these federal dollars," said Hardesty.

Goforth stresses if funding in not allocated to their facilities in the near future it will have a direct impact on the public.

"The logistics facility is where we do all the repairs to keep apparatuses responding out of the fire stations, so it has a direct correlation to our emergency response capabilities to the citizens of Portland," he said.

Hardesty said she is going to look into other ways to get those facilities fixed, but did not have a timeline as to when a possible measure could make it onto a ballot. She said for now, federal funding may help with making some repairs.