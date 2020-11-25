PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Eight firefighters with Portland Fire & Rescue have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week.
PF&R reported Wednesday that they only experienced 10 cases in the bureau from Feb. 28 through Nov. 17. The eight new positive cases occurred between Nov. 17-25.
The firefighters who tested positive have not been hospitalized, but measures have been taken to quarantine other firefighters who may have come in contact with the recent cases. In all, 57 firefighters are quarantined.
Still, PF&R reported full staffing levels as of Wednesday, with all 31 stations open and responding to emergency calls.
“Firefighters are an essential workforce and must provide mission critical services 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Our station living and working conditions present extra challenges that fire departments across the nation are wrestling with. To keep employees and the public safe, we have adopted stringent policies and best practices,” said Chief Sara Boone.
PF&R stated it has met and, in some cases, exceeded the health guidelines and state workplace directives issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oregon Health Authority, Multnomah County Health Department, the City of Portland and the state of Oregon.
COVID-19 safety protocols for PF&R include, among others, completing mandatory health assessments and temperature checks before reporting to work, wearing face coverings inside fire station common areas and work facilities as well as outside, and adhering to 6 feet of physical distancing in non-emergency situations when possible.
City of Portland Commissioner in charge of PF&R, Jo Anne Hardesty, said of the recent developments: “I take the health and well-being of our firefighters seriously. The daily risk that first responders take has been compounded by this pandemic and I want to express my deepest appreciation to our firefighters serving during this time. I also want to thank Chief Boone for her proactive efforts to protect our firefighters and minimize exposure when COVID-19 first hit our communities.”
Of the nine firefighters who tested positive between Feb. 28 and Nov. 17, nine have recovered and returned to duty. During that time period, PF&R responded to nearly 60,000 calls for service.
“PF&R is committed to keeping the public well informed of any issues that could affect emergency response and will continue to monitor its workforce carefully, particularly considering the recent spikes in COVID-19 cases across Oregon and the nation,” according to a statement from PF&R.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.