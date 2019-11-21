Portland Fire & Rescue

KPTV file photo

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A convenience store was on fire in northeast Portland Tuesday evening.

Portland Fire and Rescue responded to a fire located at Northeast 33rd and Broadway.

Crews said a one story convenience store, which is under construction, was fully involved in flames.

No injuries have been reported.

Crews said the fire was caused by welding work on the roof.

Crews said traffic will be affected and to avoid the area.

