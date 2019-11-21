PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A convenience store was on fire in northeast Portland Tuesday evening.
Portland Fire and Rescue responded to a fire located at Northeast 33rd and Broadway.
Crews said a one story convenience store, which is under construction, was fully involved in flames.
No injuries have been reported.
Crews said the fire was caused by welding work on the roof.
NE 33rd & Broadway: emergent traffic advisory- AVOID NE BROADWAY NEAR NE 33rd- Fire crews are laying hose across NE Broadway #alert @PBOTinfo— Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) November 22, 2019
Crews said traffic will be affected and to avoid the area.
