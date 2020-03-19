PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue is asking for donations of unused personal protective equipment.
PF&R reached out for the public’s help Thursday, one day after Gov. Kate Brown ordered health care providers in the state to only perform emergency procedures to conserve supplies due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are reaching out to people in the medical field who are no longer operating, those in the construction field who have dust masks and respirators, and whomever else has this equipment to share," according to PF&R.
Specifically, donations are requested of the following PPEs:
- latex free gloves
- procedural masks
- surgical masks
- N95 respirators and N95 filters
- Other respirators (P100's, PAPR's, and PAPR supplies / parts)
- face shields
- splash shields
- gowns
- hand sanitizer
- disinfecting wipes
Donations of these items can be dropped off at:
- Fire Marshal Office parking lot, 1300 S.E. Gideon St., Portland, from noon to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
- Multnomah County Headquarters, loading dock on 6th Street, 501 S.E. Hawthorne Blvd., Portland, from noon to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
There have already been major donations to medical providers since Brown’s executive order on Wednesday. On Thursday, Medical Teams International based in Tigard announced a donation of personal protective equipment to Providence St. Joseph Health in the Pacific Northwest.
