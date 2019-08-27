PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Fire Bureau is struggling to meet national standards for response times, for years logging response times well below that standard.
The bureau's goal is to arrive at emergencies within 5:20 90 percent of the time. Last year, the bureau met that threshold just 59 percent of the time, according to a report by the City Budget Office.
In response to a public records request, the Fire Bureau produced a list of 100 recent fire calls, with response time measured in seconds.
The 5:20 threshold comes out to 320 seconds. On the list, the response to several calls was more than 400 seconds, and on one fire, during which a restaurant was damaged, it took crews more than 600 seconds to get on scene.
Isaac McClennan, Vice President of the Portland Firefighters' Association, said the city's quickly growing population has stretched the department thin, leaving firefighters scrambling to keep up with an increase in call volume.
"Response time is everything. So if we can't reach your house within a certain period of time with the appropriate number of firefighters and tools, I think that jeopardizes public safety," McLennan said.
Asked for a response to the Budget Office report, the Fire Bureau released the following statement:
"As noted in the report, Portland Fire & Rescue has maintained relatively stable response times despite an approximate 12% increase in calls in the years 2014-2019. No additional funding has been provided to expand staffing levels (more firefighters) to this increased demand. In order to absorb this increase PF&R has realigned its response model to reduce the load of low acuity (non-life threatening calls) by the use of RRVs (rapid response vehicles) to handle these low acuity calls and free up engine and ladder truck crews to respond to more serious calls that require a full compliment of 4 firefighters."
In the 2019-2020 city budget passed by city commissioners in May, the Fire Bureau took a nearly two percent cut from the previous fiscal year.
