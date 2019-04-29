N Vancouver Bodies in Van

(KPTV/AIR 12)

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two people were found dead inside a burnt van in north Portland Monday morning, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

PF&R crews responded to the report of a vehicle fire at 6:26 a.m. near North Vancouver and Northeast Middlefield.

PF&R said two bodies were located inside the vehicle. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No other information is available at this time.

