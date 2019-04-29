PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two people were found dead inside a burnt van in north Portland Monday morning, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.
PF&R crews responded to the report of a vehicle fire at 6:26 a.m. near North Vancouver and Northeast Middlefield.
PF&R said two bodies were located inside the vehicle.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
@PDXFire on scene of deadly van fire on N Vancouver Way and Middlefield near Jubitz. Two bodies found in van. #Fox12Oregon The 2 people may have been living in the van. pic.twitter.com/T6ccSWAr0a— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) April 29, 2019
No other information is available at this time.
