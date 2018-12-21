PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland firefighter who has been with the bureau for close to two decades was arrested on drug charges in southeast Portland Thursday evening, Portland Fire & Rescue says.
44-year-old David Nick Lloyd was arrested during a traffic stop just before 2:10 p.m. near Southeast 81st Avenue and Stark Street.
35-year-old Jacob Allen Lieberman was also arrested Friday afternoon but is not connected to Portland Fire & Rescue.
Portland Fire & Rescue says Lloyd had been with the bureau for 18 years.
Lloyd was lodged at the Multnomah County Jail and is facing charges of possession of an illegal weapon, possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin, according to police.
Lieberman was booked on a county hold.
Officers during the traffic stop Thursday reported suspicious activity and seized user amounts methamphetamine and heroin, a short-barreled rifle and ammunition and a loaded handgun.
Portland Fire & Rescue says Lloyd will be placed on administrative leave while an internal investigation into the incident is completed.
“As firefighters, we are tasked with the health and safety of this city,” Fire Chief Mike Meyers said. “As Fire Chief, I must maintain this objective with expectations of what it means to be a Portland firefighter above all. I am gravely concerned with details of this arrest and I will be following this process closely.”
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.